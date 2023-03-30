Dhe avalanche of fear could hardly be stopped. It first got rolling more than two weeks ago at Silicon Valley Bank in California. After the company reported unexpectedly high losses from the sale of a package of bonds, customers withdrew so much money from the institute within a very short time that it had to be covered by the deposit insurance. According to current surveys, German savers are also very nervous. She could quickly panic. When asked by economists for stricter regulations, politicians refer to “clever instruments”.