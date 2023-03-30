Dragan Marinković Maca appeared at the premiere of the film “Munje opet”, and no one did not comment on the appearance of his very pretty wife.

The premiere of the film “Lightning Again” was held in Belgrade tonight, and the cast and many famous faces gathered at the MTS Hall for this occasion, who came to watch the continuation of the cult production.

The cast and author’s team arrived at the premiere on a red bus of the Nis Express and in that way hinted at part of the plot in the film whose script is written by Srđan Anđelić. The team led by Sergej Trifunović, Boris Milivojević, Seko Sablić, Maja Mandžuk, Milica Vujović and numerous other colleagues appeared as a gift in front of the enthusiastic audience, while Dragan Maca Marinković attracted enormous attention.

Maca, who has a notable and large role in the film, arrived at the premiere accompanied by his wife Jovana. The prettiest black woman walked the red carpet in an edition that is already being talked about. She completed the lace brush halter in orange color with a silk suit, and no one was immune to her appearance.

“I married my wife, my Jovana, in a very short period of time. We started dating on September 8, and on January 14 we had a wedding. On her birthday, I presented her, that’s what it meant to her, with that paper. I I made a party on a raft, about ten of us, and a guy comes and says: ‘Good morning’. She experienced two related strokes and there are the godfather and godmother… That paper didn’t mean anything to me. Now I have a wonderful life,” he said. is Maca once for domestic media.

