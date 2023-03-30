Status: 03/23/2023 1:31 p.m

UEFA has now also started investigations into FC Barcelona’s affair about possible corruption in Spanish refereeing.

As announced by UEFA, they have appointed ethics and disciplinary inspectors to “possible violations of UEFA regulations” to determine. UEFA specifically referred to the “Negreira case”. More information would “at a given time” published, according to UEFA.

The public prosecutor’s office in Barcelona is currently investigating suspected corruption. The UEFA Disciplinary Code criminalizes match-fixing and corruption, with no statute of limitations for either offence. Should there be a sanction, FC Barcelona could face exclusion from UEFA competitions such as the Champions League in the worst case.

Referee official paid by Barcelona until 2018

FC Barcelona is accused of having transferred more than 7.3 million euros to companies associated with José María Enríquez Negreira between 2001 and 2018. Until 2018, Negreira was Vice-President of the Referees Committee in the Spanish federation RFEF.

When Enríquez Negreira left the board in 2018, the club stopped making payments. Ex-President Bartomeu told Cadena SER that the suspension of payments was related to an austerity policy that had been put in place. Barcelona meanwhile pushed debts in the billions.

Barcelona denies allegations

FC Barcelona denies all guilt and spoke of Negreira’s customary advice. Negreira emphasized that the club was not given preference in any decision. After some hesitation, Real Madrid announced that they would join a possible trial. The government is also interested in the case. José Manuel Franco, President of the Supreme Sports Authority, announced that he would take part in the process.

UEFA and FC Barcelona are currently in a legal dispute. Barcelona continue to try to impose the Super League with Real Madrid and Juventus Turin. Before a commercial court in Madrid, UEFA was prohibited from sanctioning the clubs, and the case is now before the European Court of Justice for a fundamental decision. A verdict is expected in the first half of 2023.