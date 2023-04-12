Everything you need to know about the disease

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in people over the age of 65. This chronic disease is associated with aging and genetics, does not always present symptoms and, depending on the case, can progress rapidly leading to irreversible vision loss. According to data provided by www.clinicabaviera.it, one of the most important ophthalmological companies in Europe, a total of one million people are affected in Italy.

Regular check-ups by the ophthalmologist starting from the age of 50 are essential for detecting the onset of the disease. Similarly, leading a healthy life cannot prevent these eye problems from appearing, but it can help age-related macular degeneration to progress more slowly and the affected person to have a better clinical prognosis. For this reason, the experts of Clinica … (Continued) read the 2nd page









Keywords | degeneration, macular, senile,