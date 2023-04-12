35-year-old veteran Liu Hong: I hope to compete in the Olympics again

Race walking veteran Liu Hong won the women’s 20km race walking championship in Taicang on April 8 with a time of 1 hour, 28 minutes and 49 seconds, and was on the best moment of the week of the World Athletics Federation. honor.

In this competition, Liu Hong, Yang Jiayu and many other powerful players competed together. In the first half of the competition, Liu Hong, who has rich experience in the competition, has always maintained a good technical movement and rhythm, biting Yang Jiayu tightly. In the second half of the race, Liu Hong started to lead. About the last 5 kilometers, Liu Hong suddenly accelerated and led by a large margin, and finally won the championship with an absolute advantage. The World Athletics Federation spoke highly of Liu Hong’s race: “She was calm and unhurried in the last five kilometers, without even turning her head.”

Together with Liu Hong, 6 track and field athletes were awarded the best performance of the week by the World Athletics Federation, including American women’s discus star Oman, American sprinters Richardson, Hobbs, and Steiner, and American 400-meter hurdles athlete Benjamin , and the Lithuanian discus thrower Alekna and others. In this list of the best moments of the week, Liu Hong is the only Asian player. There is still more than a year before the Paris Olympics. Liu Hong said that she is in good physical condition and hopes to compete in the Olympics again.

Liu Hong is a legend in the Chinese women’s race walking circle. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, she won the women’s 20km race walk. During the Tokyo Olympic cycle, Liu Hong once bid farewell to the arena for a short time and completed the life event of getting married and having children. In order to be able to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, Liu Hong overcame multiple difficulties such as weight loss, physical training, and finding his status, and finally got on the last train of the Olympics as he wished. At the Tokyo Olympics, Liu Hong did her best in the women’s 20km race walk and won a precious bronze medal.

This season, Liu Hong continued to defend her leading position in the race walking arena. At the beginning of March, in the 2023 National Race Walking Grand Prix (first stop), Liu Hong won the third place with a time of 1 hour, 27 minutes and 35 seconds, and secured his seat in the Budapest World Championships. Counting from the 2007 Osaka World Championships, this year’s Budapest World Championships will be Liu Hong’s eighth World Championships.

If it is said that traditional projects have always been Liu Hong’s strong point, in the newly established projects, Liu Hong has also shown impressive strength. At the end of March, the 2023 World Race Walking Tour was held in Slovakia in Dudince. In the women’s 35km race, Liu Hong won the second place with a time of 2 hours, 40 minutes and 06 seconds. This is the first time for Liu Hong to participate in the 35-kilometer race walking competition. She not only created a personal best, but also broke the Asian record for this event. Liu Hong said after the race, “All the imaginations about the 35-kilometer project have finally become an unforgettable new experience after passing the finish line.”

In world track and field competitions, there are not many athletes over 35 years old. Liu Hong is not only an evergreen tree in domestic and even world track and field, but also a strong contender for gold medals. His stable state and strong strength are admirable. At this year’s World Championships and Asian Games, Liu Hong may create surprises again and accumulate energy for the Paris Olympics.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: