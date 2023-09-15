Home » Novak Djokovic eliminates Spain in the Davis Cup and qualifies Serbia for the Final 8
Novak Djokovic eliminates Spain in the Davis Cup and qualifies Serbia for the Final 8

Novak Djokovic eliminates Spain in the Davis Cup and qualifies Serbia for the Final 8

The step was too high this Friday for Spain, eliminated from the Davis Cup in the group stage after a logical defeat against Novak Djokovic’s Serbia. The world No. 1 defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina without much difficulty (6-3, 6-4 in 1h48), which, with Spain’s 3-0 defeat against the Czech Republic on Wednesday and that of Albert Ramos against Laslo Djere (6-4, 6-4 in 1h26) a little earlier, precipitated the elimination of the Iberian team.

Note that this was Djokovic’s first match since his victory at the US Open on Sunday, his 24th at a Grand Slam tournament. He also became world number 1 again after the New York tournament.

It’s a big disappointment for Spain which will not see the final of the edition, which will take place in Malaga, from November 21 to 26. Serbia, on the other hand, obtains its ticket for this “Final 8”, after having already dominated (3-0) South Korea on Tuesday.

