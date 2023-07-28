SeniorenLebenshilfe opens another location in Wasserburg am Inn: Ms. Obiozo supports seniors

Helper in Wasserburg am Inn, Stellamaris Obiozo

Wasserburg am Inn, 28.07.2023. Enabling old people to live a self-determined and dignified life in their own four walls – that was the founding idea of ​​SeniorenLebenshilfe. In the meantime, the company has grown strongly and is represented nationwide: More than 250 life helpers work for the common vision. As the second helper in Wasserburg am Inn, Ms. Stellamaris Obiozo is now also opening a location.

Pre-care help – help “in life”

The SeniorenLebenshilfe has specialized in pre-care assistance. This refers to offers of support that do not fall within the area of ​​care. There are good reasons for this: While there are many offers of help for those in need of care, seniors without a degree of care or with little need for care often have to rely on neighbors and their relatives. This sometimes leads to strained relationships or to the elderly withdrawing because they don’t want to be a burden.

Here, the life helpers play an important role: They stand by “their” senior citizens and thus relieve the family. They often become all-round contacts for everyone involved, take care of organizational matters and often become friends. SeniorenLebenshilfe attaches great importance to the fact that the same life helper always comes to visit. This is the basis for being able to develop a trusting relationship at eye level – one of the greatest values ​​of SeniorenLebenshilfe.

The Lebenshelfer offer everything from a single source

In larger towns there are usually already service providers with support offers for senior citizens. For the elderly, however, this usually means a great deal of organizational effort and an adjustment to many different people. SeniorenLebenshilfe would like to do things differently: Lebenshelfer are more than just household help or a shopping service. They take care of all the day-to-day activities that arise – always with the wishes of their seniors in mind.

In addition to classic tasks such as housework, shopping or accompanying you on walks, the helpers take on many other things if necessary: ​​from small repairs in the house to accompanying the doctor or handling the mail, everything is possible. In addition, the life helpers always come to visit with their own car. Longer distances can also be covered without any problems, and the seniors no longer need to hire an additional transport service.

Last but not least, the life helpers are also there for their seniors on a human level. They soon become an indispensable part of the family: they become an irreplaceable support in everyday life and often remain at the side of their seniors until the end of their lives.

Ms. Stellamaris Obiozo already has experience

All life helpers are thoroughly prepared for their new professional activity in comprehensive training courses. However, Ms. Stellamaris Obiozo has already gained valuable experience in her previous professional career: After her arrival in Germany, she completed training as a nurse and was then employed by Caritas. She was already familiar with the SeniorenLebenshilfe – she is already the second helper in Wasserburg am Inn.

It was above all the time pressure in the care that prompted Ms. Obiozo to take a closer look at the senior citizens’ support. She can now use her joy in working with people as well as her empathy and patience in her work as a life helper. In her free time, Ms. Obiozo mainly devotes herself to her daughter, but also enjoys traveling and walking. Of course, she also likes to do the latter with her seniors.

The SeniorenLebenshilfe: a franchise company based in Berlin

It was the spouses Benjamin and Carola Braun who founded the SeniorenLebenshilfe more than 10 years ago. They opted for a franchise company so that they could easily work with life helpers at all locations in Germany. The company behind SeniorenLebenshilfe is Salanje GmbH, which has other important offers of help for seniors.

Since it was founded, SeniorenLebenshilfe has grown a lot. Hundreds of life helpers look after old people nationwide. However, there is still a great need for help. For this reason, the team at the Berlin headquarters is always on the lookout for other people who can imagine working closely with seniors and working independently within the care of the elderly. Interested parties can contact the SeniorenLebenshilfe headquarters directly for more information.

SeniorenLebenshilfe offers everyday support for seniors. A life helper provides support in everyday life, when shopping, accompanies you to the doctor and also organizes leisure time with the seniors. A car is also always available.

