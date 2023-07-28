Home » (Kathrin Passig)
Technology

(Kathrin Passig)

by admin

I explain the way

In a dream, I meet the American author of a book I’ve just read in front of my mother’s house. I tell her I missed the reading but just read the book and thought it was great. She visits the neighbors a bit (to whom she is distantly related) and then wants to continue to Hildesheim.

I say, at the risk of explaining to her what is obvious even for American women, that you can now use Google Maps on your cell phone as a sat nav. Getting out of the residential area isn’t easy, so I’ll explain it to her quickly. This is what it looks like as we take to the air – not the real air but the Google Maps satellite view that looks exactly like reality in this dream. It’s just that you can hover around in it and, with a little more effort, you can also zoom. To zoom, you do this two-finger grip with reality, which I use a fork for in my dreams, also works.

The movement in the Google image is very slow, perhaps because of the very detailed zoom level in which everything looks like we are floating through the streets (which are the streets of a completely different city) at the level of the first floor. Once I get my face caught in the plastic tarpaulin of a scaffolding and poke a hole in it so I can levitate through. It’s always so uncomfortable, I say. So it seems to be more common. Then I think, and I say this thought out loud, whether someone has to come along to create the hole I created in the picture in reality in order to bring the two together again.

See also  Boeing 787 Dreamliner was exposed to production problems or delayed delivery again

I have a bad conscience because the author could really just drive off and let the navigation system guide her, and I offer her the opportunity to do so several times. But it’s so much fun floating slowly through the streets instead.

(Kathrin Passig)

You may also like

This is allowed in the allotment garden

The Rise of NPC Streamers: Pinky Doll, Cherry...

Apple Implements Stricter Guidelines for App Store Review...

Discover the Launch of Telltale’s New Project: The...

PhotoGuard: This new tool could protect your images...

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Prepares for First Asteroid Sample...

Sega’s Lineup for Gamescom 2021: Sonic, New Persona...

LinearIT: a new optimized organization

Apple Requires Developers to Justify Use of APIs...

NASA+, the streaming platform for space lovers …

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy