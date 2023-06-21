Seregno, tries to break up a fight and loses a kidney

Beginning of a brawl between parents during a summer soccer tournament between teams of under 9-year-old children, in Seregno, and a 44 year old, director of the parish society Polis San Giovanni Paolo IIin an attempt to calm things down he allegedly suffered a violent blow to the back and, after a few hours he was forced to go to the hospital where he was operated on and lost a kidney. The episode, which is being investigated by the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Seregno, took place on Sunday 18 June in the afternoon, at the Sant’Ambrogio oratory. To challenge each other the home team of Polis and Lions San Carlo Muggiò.

Seregno: he loses a kidney, the carabinieri are investigating

During the match a few too many sentences would have been pronounced from the standsperhaps to the referee, and spirits quickly heated up: to prevent the situation from degenerating, the Polis manager reached his parents and tried to reconcile spirits but at that point he would have suffered the violent blow to the back, probably a kick, perhaps from one of the parents. Apparently at the moment it did not seem to have suffered any particular consequences, but, when evening came, he was forced to go to the hospital. One left the hospital report to the carabinieri who, after a complaint, started the investigations for a hypothesis of serious injury. Investigations would be “advanced”.

Seregno, Undersecretary Frassinetti: “Very serious event”

“What happened is a very serious event that colors the world of youth sport black. We are witnessing parents who lose sight of the true meaning of sports, i.e. health, entertainment and group growth, because they are blinded by competition and the desire to see their children emerge and see them as “champions”. Even in schools we will make sure that the values ​​of sport are known, hoping that in this case the children will educate their parents” commented Paola Frassinetti, undersecretary of the Meloni government.

