After the poor start to the European Championship qualification, Kosovo parted ways with team boss Alain Giresse. Under the 70-year-old Frenchman, the Balkan country failed to win any of their four qualifiers.

On Monday there was a 1-2 defeat against Belarus. Giresse succeeded the Swiss Bernard Challandes at the end of 2021, his successor is open. Kosovo’s next game is on September 9th at home against Switzerland.

