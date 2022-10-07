Italy called, but also the injuries, the market strategies and obviously the choices of Pioli and Allegri. Result: a probable draw, with an all-time low score. Because tonight at San Siro the Italians holders of Milan-Juventus will count on the fingers of one hand, or rather less: the latest projections say that between three and four players will dance on the pitch from the first minute. Tonali is the certainty of Milan, while the prices of Gabbia, which have risen sharply in the last few hours, could increase the Italian presence in Pioli’s team. On the other hand the usual Bonucci leads, with Locatelli favored over Paredes to flank Rabiot in the middle of the field.