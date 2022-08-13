Another football season is upon us, I’m not in Italy: Serie A starts again, but Premier League (United Kingdom), Bundesliga (Germany), Liga (Spain) and Ligue 1 (France) also restart. And the age-old question returns: which subscription to choose, to watch the games in streaming? Better Dazn or SKY?

The answer would seem obvious, because the first has i rights of Serie A until 2024, with 266 exclusive matches out of the 380 total. However, there is a but: as can be seen from the JustWatch table (app always useful to know where a film or series is available)Sky has fewer games than the Italian top league, but has almost all the foreign ones.





In detail: with an expense of 30.90 euros per month, SKY allows you to see a third of Serie A matches and also all those of Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1; vice versa, with 29.99 euros per month you can subscribe to Daznprecisely to see the whole Serie A and also the whole Spanish Liga, which on SKY is completely absent.

Dazn’s partnership with Google and Samsung

On one side, SKY has an obvious advantage in terms of numbers, relying on the impressive amount of 1180 games over the course of the season; on the other, Dazn has announced two collaborations which could be interesting for those who have not yet subscribed:

until the end of 2022, who will purchase a product from Unieuro (online or in stores) Google between Nest Hub, Chromecast, Chromecast 4K, Google Wifi and Nest WiFi, will have a voucher that entitles you to a one-month subscription to Dazn;

until 25 August, who will buy the tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus o S8 Ultra oppure gli smartphone Galaxy Z Fold4 o Z Flip4 (which are these)will have a voucher that entitles you to 6 months of subscription to Dazn.

The important thing now is to make a choice, possibly before the first kick-off: for the more distracted, it is scheduled for 6.30 pm tomorrow, Saturday 13 August.