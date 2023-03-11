New twist in the capital gains process involving Juventus: the FIGC has decided to appeal the decision of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court regarding the possibility of delivering the so-called “Covisoc card” to the club, often indicated as a decisive fulcrum to try to overturn the sentence of the penalty as it contains the interpretative clarifications required by the defense to set its own line. The paper, in fact, would anticipate the date on which the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné learned of the alleged irregularities concerning the capital gains. In the evening, the lawyer Giancarlo Viglione, on behalf of the federal president Gabriele Gravina, notified the decision directly to Paratici and Cherubini.

Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC Credit Foto Getty Images

The previous sentence had granted seven days from last Monday to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office to order the consultation of the document. After the same had twice denied the vision of the note, the appeal of the Football Federation to the Council of State arrived with a request for suspension. The goal is not to deliver the document to the ex key men of Juventus, as Paratici and Cherubini have been accused of violating the sporting ruling. Important updates will follow in the next few hours.

Agnelli returns to the investigation: “Unjustified findings”

