Home Health SERIE A – Juventus capital gains trial, the FIGC intervenes: the sentence on the “Covisoc card” is challenged
Health

SERIE A – Juventus capital gains trial, the FIGC intervenes: the sentence on the “Covisoc card” is challenged

by admin
SERIE A – Juventus capital gains trial, the FIGC intervenes: the sentence on the “Covisoc card” is challenged

New twist in the capital gains process involving Juventus: the FIGC has decided to appeal the decision of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court regarding the possibility of delivering the so-called “Covisoc card” to the club, often indicated as a decisive fulcrum to try to overturn the sentence of the penalty as it contains the interpretative clarifications required by the defense to set its own line. The paper, in fact, would anticipate the date on which the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné learned of the alleged irregularities concerning the capital gains. In the evening, the lawyer Giancarlo Viglione, on behalf of the federal president Gabriele Gravina, notified the decision directly to Paratici and Cherubini.

Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC

Credit Foto Getty Images

The previous sentence had granted seven days from last Monday to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office to order the consultation of the document. After the same had twice denied the vision of the note, the appeal of the Football Federation to the Council of State arrived with a request for suspension. The goal is not to deliver the document to the ex key men of Juventus, as Paratici and Cherubini have been accused of violating the sporting ruling. Important updates will follow in the next few hours.

A league

Inzaghi: “We’re going to have a bad night. The defeat is my fault”

6 HOURS AGO

Agnelli returns to the investigation: “Unjustified findings”

A league

Daniel Maldini scores a goal against Inter, 10,337 days after his father Paolo

6 HOURS AGO

A league

Spezia-Inter 2-1, report cards: Lautaro flop, Dumfries villain

7 HOURS AGO

See also  Diet, everything you should know about frozen food: the nutritionist's answers

You may also like

Interview Origin of rose quartz: The unsightly side...

Irpef rates, the effects on salaries with the...

here are the 64 centers of excellence of...

The mysterious autumn excess mortality – health check

SERIE A – Simone Inzaghi after Inter-Spezia: “There’s...

Silicon Valley Bank, California authority appoints bankruptcy administrator

Is eating fried food bad for you? Here...

Can I now remove the Corona-Warn-App from my...

Bills, the government is studying a new “family...

Coconut oil against ticks: Safe protection for humans...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy