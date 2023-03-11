Home Business Circular economy, Enea and shopping centers allies in sustainability
Circular economy, Enea and shopping centers allies in sustainability

Circular economy, Enea and shopping centers allies in sustainability

Sustainability arrives in shopping centres. The agreement that Enea signed with the National Council of Shopping Centers and the Fondazione Creativi Italiani falls within this ambit. Objective, the promotion of more sustainable management and behavior models in commercial activities from an environmental and social point of view and in various areas such as food, use of materials and products even at the end of their life, energy and natural resources . Under the agreement, the National Council of Shopping Centers, an association that brings together all the stakeholders in a single transversal body, will support its members in the sustainable management of the activities, making use of Enea which will provide applied technologies and technical-scientific knowledge to the ecological transition of the sector.

Pilot initiative in Chieti and Milan

First step this month with the pilot initiative envisaged in two associated commercials: the “Center of Abruzzo” by St. John Theatine (Chieti) and “Carosello” in Carugate (Milan). At the center of the activity is the analysis and evaluation of possible operational interventions on the sustainable management of commercial activities with a focus on the efficient use of resources, the promotion of circular economy models, the improvement of both indoor and outdoor environmental quality, also through the use of solutions based on nature; social and inclusion initiatives.

The role of shopping centres

«With about 2 billion visitors a year, large commercial structures can play a fundamental role in the adoption of sustainable practices in both the environmental and social fields – underlines Roberto Morabito, director of the Department of Sustainability of Enea’s production and territorial systems -. The initiatives that will follow this collaboration will serve to increase the knowledge and awareness of the paradigms of sustainability in shopping center visitors with the aim of promoting virtuous behavior and thus favoring the achievement of the ecological transition objectives set at national and international level ».

Other experience

An activity that follows a path already started in various shopping centres.

Many structures, in fact, thanks to the Council’s awareness campaigns, have started for some years to promote increasingly sustainable practices and solutions, also being able to count on a large availability of spaces that can be used for the production of renewable energy.

