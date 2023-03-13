11
- Serie A, Juventus-Sampdoria 4-2: a brace from Rabiot decides – Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset
- Juve-Samp 4-2: goals from Bremer, Rabiot (brace), Augello, Djuricic, Soulé | Final results The Gazzetta dello Sport
- Juve-Samp, Allegri: “Vlahovic? The goal will come. Bremer ok, Bonucci took a hit” Fantasy football ®
- RABIOT on Instagram: “Focus on what to do on Thursday in Germany” All Juve
- Rabiot is the most grown player in the Allegri era: losing him right now is a joke the Black and White
- See full coverage on Google News