Sead Kolašinac was injured Sport

Sead Kolasinac was replaced in the 59th minute.

Source: NFSBiH

The football players of Marseille played a draw with the Strasbourg team (2:2) in League 1. From the 29th minute, the Marseille team played with one less player as Balerdi earned a red card.

Despite this, the Marseille team was leading 2:0 until the 88th minute, and Ahola equalized with two goals in the space of one minute for Strasbourg.

What worries all fans of the BiH national team is the injury of Kolasnic, who had to leave the game in the 59th minute. Our representative complained of pain in his groin, after which he was replaced.

He was the only left back on the list of coach Faruk Hadžibegić for the matches against Iceland and Slovakia, and there remains hope that the injury is not more serious and that Kolašinac will be ready for these matches.

