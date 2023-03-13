The Sampdoria coach after the knockout: “Maybe Juve would have won anyway, but it’s just to be cancelled. They canceled a regular goal from Gabbiadini in Empoli for us”. And on the match: “We gave everything. We talked to Vlahovic like a father and a son. He will let loose and then he will also score with his shoulder” JUVE-SAMP 4-2: GOL E HIGHLIGHTS

“The 3-2 is a goal to be disallowed, and that’s it. Maybe Juve would have won anyway, I’m not sure, maybe they won. But it was to be cancelled”. Dejan Stankovic in the conference after the 4-2 draw in Turin with Juve -. They canceled a regular goal from Gabbiadini in Empoli after he fell on the ball. And then here is arm stop. From a great champion, that is Rabiot, who is the Juve player I like best together with Kostic and Vlahovic”.

“Given everything, my heart aches for the boys” Stankovic analyzed the match to DAZN as follows: “We gave everything. Against a very strong team like Juve, who are second with the points earned on the field. After that there were the episodes, like the two easy goals, they weigh a lot. The boys were good at recovering a game that could have taken a very different turn. There were too many reading errors. My heart aches for them.”

"Vlahovic will break free and also score with his shoulder" Finally, the words on his compatriot Vlahovic: "Dusan is a great striker. It's a bad moment. We spoke like a father to a son. He mustn't give up, he's a top striker. In these years careers fly by and he has to keep himself at the top level. He is a serious boy, a professional, a born striker. He will unlock and then he will also score with his shoulder."

