Serie A: Napoli-Salernitana 1-1. Scudetto party postponed – Sport

The party just started is already over. Indeed, postponed. Salernitana with a goal by Dia in the final match, which equalized the one scored by Olivera in the 17th minute of the second half, mocked Napoli and forced them to postpone, at least four days, the Scudetto celebrations that had been prepared by the entire city and by the team. For Napoli now the conquest of the title can take place on Thursday when Spalletti’s team will be busy in Udine. THE breaking latest news

ANSA.it Napoli-Salernitana 1-1 in a match on the 32nd day of the Serie A championship: Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera (36′ St. Juan Jesus); Anguissa (44′ st Ndombele), Lobotka (44′ st Simeone), Zielinski (15′ st Raspadori); Lozano … (ANSA)

“It’s clear that the boys are very sorry for not having given this happiness to the fans. We have found a team with a lot of stimuli and that closes like a hedgehog, then there was a little naivety about the goal conceded”. The Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti thus comments, from the microphones of Dazn, on the 1-1 draw with Salernitana which postpones the Neapolitan championship party. “We want to see people rejoice, we represent their dreams – he continues – and it is right that they receive it. We wanted to do it. We only postpone the party and lengthen the joy and celebrations. I am convinced that we will make those two points”

Naples, from the celebration for Olivera’s goal to the postponed party

The party, announced and organized well in advance, seems to have become real 17′ into the second half. Olivera jumped into the center of the penalty area and headed a cross from Raspadori’s flag into the net. Napoli, thanks also to Lazio’s defeat against Inter, sewed the tricolor shield onto their shirt at that moment. But in football nothing is ever taken for granted. Paulo Sousa, who until then had set up an exclusively containment game, makes the appropriate changes and decides to play it openly. In the 39th minute Dia lui freed himself on the left side of the front of attack and with a curling shot he sent the ball into the back of the net, for a 1-1 which would then be definitive. On the ‘Maradona’, already ready to start the celebrations that had been organized inside the stadium before flowing into the streets of the city, the frost falls. The remaining time is not enough for Napoli to regain success. The match ends with a draw which postpones the appointment with the Italian flag for the Azzurri and removes Salernitana from the relegation zone. The game was spent waiting for a goal that was slow to arrive, not so much because of Napoli’s demerit, but because of Salernitana’s tactical attitude. The grenades need at least one point which would be fundamental in terms of salvation and Paulo Sousa does not compliment it. In fact, he lines up the team with a 5-4-1 which, in moments of more intense pressure from Napoli, transforms into a 6-3-1 because Coulibaly, the physically better-equipped player in Salernitana, retreats a few meters until he aligns with the three central defenders. In these tactical conditions, Napoli finds no space and although they patiently roll the ball from one side of the field to the other, hoping to find times and ways for a decisive pocket, the dangers for Ochoa’s goal arrive in the first half of the game only with a header from Osimhen and from a shot from distance from Anguissa. The Nigerian attacker is too isolated in the midst of a swarm of opponents, while Kvaraskhelia is systematically closed by Mazzocchi and Daniliuc in an iron grip, with Pirola and Bradaric who on the opposite side reserve the same treatment for Lozano. In the second half, the tactical theme does not change. The goal for Napoli seems to come only with a shot from distance or from a set piece. And in fact it is from a corner kick that Olivera deflects the parabola into the net. Then there’s Salernitana’s reaction and Dia’s goal that freezes the stadium and postpones the Napoli and city celebrations for a few days.