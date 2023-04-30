Who is Boulaye Dia, the striker who ruined the Scudetto party at Napoli (and Milan likes him)

Boulaye Dia goal: Napoli Scudetto party postponed

everyone is talking about the striker who scored a (great) goal against Napoli, ruining the Scudetto party for Spalletti's team and giving the 1-1 to his Salernitana. Let's find out who the striker is who brought down the frost at the Maradona Stadium.

Who is Boulaye Dia, the striker who ruined the Scudetto party at Napoli. What a deal from Salernitana

Boulaye Dia is a striker Salernitana borrowed from Villarreal. Born in Senegal (but also with a French passport), he graduated with his national team African champion in 2022 (beat Egypt on penalties) and played in the World Cup in Qatar which saw him score in a 3-1 win against the home side. Exploded in 2020/2021 in Ligue 1 with Stade De Reims (14 goals in 32 games that season), he struggled a bit at Villarreal (5 goals in 25 games) and Salernitana took the opportunity to borrow him with the right to buy. A great deal for patron Iervolino’s club. Forward who can play as first striker, Boulaye Dia has a good technique, knows how to go deep and has speed, running and progression. The 26-year-old Senegalese has an excellent nose in front of goal: this year 12 goals in 29 league appearances with 6 assists.

Who is Boulaye Dia, the striker who ruined the Scudetto party at Napoli. AC Milan like the striker from Salernata

Salernitana should buy Boulaye Dia from Villarreal at the end of the season by paying 12 million necessary in light of the very good performance shown this season. In recent days there has been talk of a interest also from Milan against him: da Yacine Adli (crystalline talented attacking midfielder who had very little space this year in the Rossoneri) a Lorenzo Colombo (who should return after the season on loan with the Lecce shirt) to Pasquale Mazzocchi (left fielder interesting as possible deputy Theo Hernandez) to Boulaye Dia himselfthere are many market rumors that see the two clubs as protagonists…

