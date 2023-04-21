Home » Serie A, the advances and postponements of the 33rd and 34th matchdays are official
Serie A, the advances and postponements of the 33rd and 34th matchdays are official

The Milanese, opponents in the Champions League Euroderby, will play in both rounds on the same day; Atalanta-Juventus Sunday 7 at 12.30

The Lega Serie A has announced the advances and postponements of the 33rd and 34th day of Serie A. Next week, after the semi-finals of the Italian Cup, those of the following three rounds will arrive. Here is the complete programme.

33rd DAY

Tuesday 2 May at 20.45 Udinese-Naples; Wednesday 3 at 18 Atalanta-Spezia, Juventus-Lecce, Salernitana-Fiorentina and Sampdoria-Turin; Wednesday 3 at 21 Hellas Verona-Inter, Lazio-Sassuolo, Milan-Cremonese, Monza-Roma; Thursday 4 at 20.45 Empoli-Bologna.

34th DAY

Saturday 6 May at 15 Milan-Lazio; Saturday 6 at 18 Rome-Inter; Saturday 6 at 20.45 Cremonese-Spezia; Sunday 7 at 12.30 Atalanta-Juventus; Sunday 7 at 15 Turin-Monza and Udinese-Sampdoria; Sunday 7 at 18 Naples-Fiorentina; Sunday 7 at 20.45 Lecce-Hellas Verona; Monday 8 at 18.30 Empoli-Salernitana; Monday 8 at 20.45 Sassuolo-Bologna.

April 21, 2023 (change April 21, 2023 | 20:25)

