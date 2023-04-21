[Teaching]5 must-know Tips for using Google Chrome! Let you better manage your browser-ePrice.HK

I believe that nine out of ten users will use Google Chrome when surfing the Internet. Google Chrome provides countless functions and options, but you may not know some functions. And Google shared with you some tips and tricks when using Chrome earlier, and I will talk about it with you in this article.

To help users use Chrome better and faster, Google shared five new tips. Some of these tips are related to managing browser tabs, while others are general tips for using the Chrome browser.

001: Manage your bookmarks

Clearing out unused bookmarks regularly can save precious time, and you don’t need to find what you need in a large list of bookmarks. After organizing your bookmarks, enter @Bookmarks in the URL bar, click “Search Bookmarks” or press the Tab key, and then enter keywords to view the desired content from the search bar.

002: Organize your tabs

Sometimes you may be shopping online and open a lot of tabs, but you don’t want to close them all. You can organize these links into a “group” to make them more tidy. To do this, just Right Click on your tab, select “Add tab to new group”, name the group and choose a custom color, and then just click on the name of the group to expand or collapse it easily Pagination group.

003: Hide distracting websites

Many Chrome extensions in the productivity category that can keep your screen sharp, especially when you need to focus. For example, BlockSite lets you set time limits for preselected websites. Once the limit is reached, simply put the site back into its paging group, or better yet shut it down entirely.

004: Update old password

Remember the account you created years ago? It may require a new password. Try using a password manager to update any old passwords. While you’re there, you can also run a password check to see if any of them have compromised passwords.

If you’re decluttering, you can even run a security check on your Chrome profile to make sure no harmful extensions or software are installed.

005: Mute Website Notifications

Just Right Click the tab you don’t want to receive notifications, select “Close Website Audio”, and when you are in an important meeting, you can also automatically hide the content of the notification to keep you focused.