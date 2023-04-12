Asus ROG Strix GO BT are the new wireless bluetooth gaming headphones that offer high audio quality, active noise cancellation, a noise-cancelling microphone and long battery life. They are compatible with PC, Nintendo Switch, smartphones and PS5 and can also be used with a 3.5mm audio cable. The design is lightweight, foldable and comfortable, and includes a carrying pouch to protect and organize your headphones and accessories.

These headphones offer several interesting features, including:

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, which eliminates ambient noise and allows you to immerse yourself in the game or music without distractions.

Qualcomm aptX adaptive audio technology, which ensures high quality and low latency wireless audio, avoiding dropouts or delays.

ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Microphone (AI Mic), which reduces background noise and improves voice clarity during in-game communications or calls.

The lightweight, foldable and comfortable design, which ensures an excellent fit and ease of transport. They also include a compact and durable travel case.

The long-lasting battery, which offers up to 45 hours of autonomy on a single charge. In addition, the quick charge allows you to get 5 hours of use with just 15 minutes of charge.

40mm ASUS Essence drivers, which deliver rich, pure sound with deep, optimized bass for an immersive audio experience.

Bluetooth connectivity and 3.5mm audio cable, allowing you to use the headphones with different devices, such as PC, Nintendo Switch, smartphone and PS5.

The strengths of these headphones are portability, versatility, microphone quality and battery life. The only new note is the default audio quality, which requires some adjustments via the Asus Armory II software to make the most of the headset’s potential.

On the left pavilion we find the usb type-c input for fast charging, on the right pavilion instead there is all the buttons where we find:

the wheel to raise and lower the volume which you can also press to mute or activate the microphone

an action button to start or stop playback with a press, skip to the next track with a double tap and return to the previous track with a triple tap

the on/off button with which you can also set with a single short touch: Heavy noise cancellation Slight noise cancellation ambient sound turn off noise cancellation

the status LED

the 3.5mm jack input

The bow is covered in soft leather both on the lower and upper part while the rest of the materials are made of well-made satin plastic. The earcups slide independently of each other for adjustment to your head and can rotate in space to two different angles for maximum comfort and to take up less space when stowing away in the case. Pavilions that are very large and enveloping.

I have personally tested them both on Playstation 5 and on Mac and I had a truly immersive and rewarding experience; on the gaming side they have excellent audio both for listening to in-game chats and game noises, especially in Battle Royale, which is fundamental. Whoever hears on the other side has perfect and clean audio, thanks also to the active noise cancellation which eliminates annoying background noise. I found the fact that the earcups fold flat to store them in their case was helpful; via bluetooth they connect quickly without problems, even on Mac as I tested.

The battery allows for long listening or gaming sessions, once charged they lasted about 5 days for me as wireless autonomy; also tested for fast charging and in fact guarantees what is specified in the characteristics, or about 4.5/5 hours of battery life, very good in short.

In conclusion, the Asus ROG Strix GO BT are wireless bluetooth gaming headphones that offer an immersive and immersive experience, suitable for both home and on-the-go use. These are high-end headphones, priced at €249.99 on the Asus official website, which can meet the needs of the most demanding gamers and music lovers.