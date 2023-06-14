Home » presentation on June 20 and collaboration with Lonely Planet
Fast-growing smartphone brand realme today confirmed that the realme 11 Pro series – which includes the realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G – will officially launch in Europe on June 20th. But the news does not end there, in fact, realme has officially revealed its global partner for photography: Lonely Planet, which will offer users an even more special photographic experience.

Smartphone photography should inspire users to capture the most beautiful and magical moments, letting everyone express themselves freely, without the limitations of the devices used. This is the concept that realme believes in and that guided the creation of the realme 11 Pro 5G series, which ensures an imaging experience for boundless exploration.

The uniqueness of the new series is not limited to the latest generation camera, in fact, with the new smartphones a unique collaboration with Lonely Planet was born: 3 personalized filters that make the street photography even more fun and creative. The two brands have created a watermark together that distinguishes the photos with an exclusive and vintage atmosphere. In addition, five professional photographers from Lonely Planet will join realme for a city exploration project: taking advantage of the exceptional photographic sector of the realme 11 Pro+ 200MP OIS SuperZoom, they will discover the immense potential of photographing cities.

The brand new realme 11 Pro+ 5G, thanks to its 200MP OIS SuperZoom camera, is the flagship of the year. Its camera is based on an updated Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom camera system with a sensor size of 1/1.4 inch, a pixel size of 2.24μm and an aperture of f/1.69, all in a premium configuration without changing the price range – a huge leap forward when compared to competitors still using the IMX766 sensor.

Thanks to the In-sensor Zoom technology, the realme 11 Pro+ 5G is able to support 2x/4x lossless zoom mode, which allows the sensor to switch from one image mode to another obtaining the same number of real pixels in different focal segments, so that the composition of the shot is freer, regardless of the distance. As a result, the realme 11 Pro+ 5G is the industry’s first smartphone equipped with 4x lossless zoom with 242% higher image resolution than similar products.

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G also features exciting camera functions, such as Group Portrait and One Take, which is used for intelligent composition with AI algorithm, to generate multiple best-angled photos at once.

Both the realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G models feature a best-in-class 120Hz curved display for a unique experience.

