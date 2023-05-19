Serie B, last day: Parma 4th. Reggina in the playoffs with a goal in the 94th minute, outside Palermo. Perugia in C | First page

Last thrilling day in Serie B, where the situation changed every minute. With Frosinone and Genoa already in A and the Benevento-Spal couple relegated, there was still a place to go down to C and figure out who would go to the playoffs to fight for promotion.

PLAYOFF – A goal by Canotto in the 94th minute gives Reggina a place in the playoffs: 1-0 against Ascoli, Inzaghi’s team puts the arrow in and mocks Palermo who draw 2-2 at home with Brescia. Parma smiles as they close the championship in fourth place and go directly to the playoff semi-final together with Bari, Modena wins but it’s not enough to compete for promotion; suicide of Pisa who loses at home against Spal.

PERUGIA IN C – Perugia is the third relegated at the bottom of the standings: the victory against Benevento is not enough, lCastori’s team goes to C and Brescia will make the playout with Cosenza after the 2-2 in Palermo.

SERIES B, THE FINAL VERDICT

Promoted to Serie A:

Frosinone, Genoa

Qualify for the playoffs:

Bari, Parma, Cagliari, Venice, Sudtirol, Reggina.

playout tiebreaker:

Brescia, Cosenza.

Relegated to Serie C:

Spal, Benevento, Perugia.