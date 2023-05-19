Home » Honda and the chassis puzzle: the analysis after Le Mans
News

Honda and the chassis puzzle: the analysis after Le Mans

by admin
Honda and the chassis puzzle: the analysis after Le Mans

The Repsol Honda Team duo concentrated on the new chassis on Saturday as well. In the evening, Marquez explained that he had had to “adapt his riding style a bit”, because “you have to enter corners hard, but without pushing too hard”. On the plus side: “There is a margin for error. If you go wide, you can come back”. With the previous Honda chassis, however, this maneuver “was critical and it was difficult to understand what the front tire was doing”. The Kalex chassis, on the other hand, “seems to warn you more”.

See also  The end-of-year playlist - Giovanni Ansaldo

You may also like

After a lot of damage – Mashriq TV

How to identify a woman abuser

Register now: The Microsoft Build is coming to...

Rice pudding! Learn how to prepare this typical...

Public policy of religious freedom, was socialized in...

Cai Qi intervened?Li Haoshi’s humiliation of the army...

Hungarian mountaineers triggered nocturnal alpine action

Appearance

ELN burned two buses

Mecklenburger Seen Runde: cycling event on the lake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy