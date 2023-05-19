Honda and the chassis puzzle: the analysis after Le Mans

The Repsol Honda Team duo concentrated on the new chassis on Saturday as well. In the evening, Marquez explained that he had had to “adapt his riding style a bit”, because “you have to enter corners hard, but without pushing too hard”. On the plus side: “There is a margin for error. If you go wide, you can come back”. With the previous Honda chassis, however, this maneuver “was critical and it was difficult to understand what the front tire was doing”. The Kalex chassis, on the other hand, “seems to warn you more”.