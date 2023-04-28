Metalist Dynamo – Where to watch online Ukrainian championship 23rd round April 28 – 2+2

On Friday, April 28, the program of the 23rd round of the Ukrainian Football Championship will start with three matches. “Dynamo”, in which Oleksandr Shovkovskii temporarily replaced Mircea Lucescu as coach, will play in Uzhgorod against “Metalist”, which has not yet won in the UPL in 2023.

The people of Kharkiv have not been able to take points from Kyiv in the national championship for 10 years, since in September 2013 they defeated the giants on their field — 3:0. After that, the “white and blue” beat the opponent in six consecutive meetings (in particular, in the match of the first round of the current season — 3:0) with a total score of 18:4.

Bookmakers see the capital club as a favorite in the future confrontation. For example, the Favbet office accepts bets on the victory of “Metalist” with a coefficient of 9.90, on a draw – 5.60, on a win “Dynamo” – 1.32.

In two more meetings of the game day, in the meeting against “Lviv” in Rivne, “Veres” will make another attempt to win, finally, the first home match at the reconstructed “Avangard”, and the leader of the Premier League will visit “Kolos” in Kovalivka. Shakhtar, who signed 19-year-old Ecuadorian central midfielder Daniel Castillo.

Five more matches of the tour are scheduled for Saturday, April 29. The game day starts with a meeting at the capital’s Lobanovsky Arena between Zorya, which won six of seven meetings in the spring, and Chornomorets, as well as a match in Minai between the local club of the same name and Metalist 1925, which won a long-awaited victory in the last round. “Dnipro-1”, which snatched three points from “Rukh” in the last seconds, will visit “Ingulets” in Petrovy, “Rukh” awaits “Vorskla” at Arena Lviv, and in Kryvyi Rih they will fight for three points. Kryvbas” and “Olexandria”, which under Ruslan Rotan drew in six of the seven meetings held.

Championship of Ukraine. 23rd round

April 28 (Friday)

“Metalist” — “Dynamo” 13:00 “2+2”

“Veres” — “Lviv” 13:00 Setanta Sports, Setanta Sports YouTube channel, Setanta Sports OTT platform

Kolos — Shakhtar 15:00 Setanta Sports OTT platform

April 29 (Saturday)

“Zorya” – “Chornomorets” 13:00 UNIAN

“Minai” – “Metalist 1925” 13:00 Setanta Sports, OTT platform Setanta Sports

“Ingulets” – “Dnipro-1” 14:00 OTT platform Setanta Sports

“Rukh” – “Vorskla” 15:00 UNIAN

“Kryvbas” – “Olexandria” 15:00 Setanta Sports, Setanta Sports YouTube channel, Setanta Sports OTT platform

Position of the teams:

1. Shakhtar — 53 points (22 matches);

2. “Dnipro-1” — 48 (21);

3. “Zorya” — 46 (22);

4. “Dynamo” — 41 (22);

5. “Alexandria” — 34 (21);

6. “Colossus” — 30 (22);

7. “Vorskla” — 29 (22);

8. “Kryvbas” — 28 (22);

9. “Ingulets” — 26 (22);

10. “Metalist 1925” — 25 (22);

11. “Chernomorets” — 23 (22);

12. “Minai” – 22 (22);

13. “Veres” – 21 (22);

14. “Metalist” — 19 (22);

15. “Movement” – 19 (22);

16. “Lviv” – 13 (22).

Scorers: 19 goals — Artem Dovbyk (“Dnipro-1”); 11 — Vitaly Buyalskyi (“Dynamo”), Taulyan Seferi (“Vorskla”); 8 — Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar), Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo); 7 — Mykhailo Mudryk (“Miner”), Maksym Tretyakov (“Alexandria”), Pavlo Orikhovskyi (“Colossus”), Nazarii Rusyn (“Zorya”), Maksym Pryadun (“Metalist”), Danylo Alefirenko (“Chornomorets”); 6 — Viktor Tsygankov (“Dynamo”), Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Oleksiy Hutsuliak (both “Dnipro-1”), Serhii Buletsa (“Zorya”), De Paula Talles (“Rukh”).

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that “Dynamo” coach Mircea Lucescu had a coronary stent replaced and leg surgery was postponed.

