continues yellow due to wind and snowfall in Neuquén and Río Negro

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a alert for wind and rain for this Friday and Saturday in Neuquén and Río Negro. The mountain range will be one of the affected areas. Heavy snowfall is expected tomorrow.

As reported by the SMN, the warning in Río Negro due to gusts It is for Bariloche, Pilcaniyeu Mountain Range, Ñorquincó Mountain Range, Pilcaniyeu Plateau, Ñorquinco Plateau, Nueve de Julio, west of El Cuy, and Veinticinco de Mayo. They are expected for this Friday and Saturday.

For the case of Neuquén, will apply to the entire province During the afternoon and night of Friday, Saturday, it will be for the entire provincial territory, except for the Zapala area.

“The area will be affected by winds from the west sector, with speeds between 45 and 65 km/h and gusts that can exceed 85 km/h”, detailed from the SMN.

Alert for rain and snowfall in the mountains

In Neuquén, there will also be areas affected by heavy rainfall. An orange alert will apply for theRainfall in Cordillera de Aluminé, Cordillera de Chos Malal, Cordillera de Loncopué, Cordillera de Minas, Cordillera de Picunches, Cordillera de Ñorquín, Cordillera de Huiliches, Cordillera de Lácar and south of Aluminé Also in Río Negro, for Bariloche, Cordillera de Pilcaniyeu, and Cordillera de Ñorquinco.

The warning is for today, from morning to night. “The area will be affected by persistent rains of varying intensity. Values ​​of accumulated precipitation between 30 and 60 mm, and can be exceeded in a timely manner. In the cases of the mountainous areas, the highest values ​​are expected in the highest areas. In addition, The probability of snowfall is not ruled out in high mountains.”, they communicated from the official Forecast of Alerts and Warnings.

In addition, in the aforementioned areas of both provinces, there is a snowfall alert for tomorrow Saturday. “The area will be affected by persistent snowfall, which may be some heavy. accumulated snow It can reach 20 cm in height. The occurrence of precipitation in the form of rain and snow in the lower areas. The phenomenon will also be accompanied by strong winds, so visibility may be reduced due to suspended snow,” they indicated.

What does the yellow and orange alert mean?

From the SMN they explained the different alert levels. Yellow indicates “possible meteorological phenomena with a capacity for damage and risk of momentary interruption of daily activities.”

Orange means that “” are expected dangerous weather phenomena for society, life, property and the environment.

Entry of a cold front: what they said about Civil Defense

From the Undersecretary of Civil Defense and Citizen Protection of Neuquén they reported that “a cold front with rains, snowfalls and winds”.

They expanded that “the entry of cold and humid air from the Pacific Ocean will cause rain and snowfall in the mountains, northern Neuquén and Lagos del Sur. Strong wind with intense gusts. drop in temperature.” In addition to conditions will improve as of Monday, May 1 with persistence of cold air”.

They specified the conditions by zones in Neuquén:

Cordilleran Zone: cold and humid air enters with rain and snowfall. Windy periods with strong gusts (+90 km/h). Moderate to heavy rains Friday and Saturday. Light to moderate snowfall on Saturday. On Sunday light rains and snowfalls, conditions begin to improve. Monday 1/5, high pressure dominates the region with good weather, very cold. Long-lasting night frosts.

Valles: Tomorrow Friday and Saturday moderate to strong winds (+70 km/h). Cold air enters the region, temperature drop from Sunday. Cold nights, frosty mornings starting Monday 1/5.

Neuquén north central plateau: Friday and Saturday, unstable with probable rains. Strong winds with intense gusts (+80 km/h). Drop in temperature. Cold from Saturday, night frosts.

