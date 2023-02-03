The devastation rationalism has wrought on modernity has yet to

be calculated, because it is the air we breathe, often regardless

of our professed beliefs.

To take politics as an example: the modern left, disenchanted

with the Enlightenment narrative of reason’s supremacy, has, rather

than restoring reason to its proper subordinate place in our vision

of reality, instead become skeptical of all claims to truth.

Lacking a foundation in truth, “critical thinking,” that shriveled

scrap of reason enshrined by academics, has not kept them from

believing any absurdity one could name. Meanwhile, establishment

conservatism has for decades shown little awareness or interest in

what is beyond immediate political utility—rendering its occasional

victories at the ballot box empty of much power to conserve.

Nonetheless, a certain artistic-cultural vitality has typically

been associated with liberalism. Only recently, when liberals have

taken on the role of censorious schoolmarm, has the right begun to

appear more creatively daring in its challenge of the status quo.

But this association of creativity with subversion of society’s

dominant structures is itself a bequest of the liberal “tradition”,

whose increasing banality should warn those on the right that there

is only so much mileage one can get out of exposing corruption and

hypocrisy.

It may be surprising to learn that conservatism began as a

literary and aesthetic movement rather than a political one. This

is the starting point for a contemporary classic of philosophy,

James Matthew Wilson’s The Vision of the Soul: Truth, Goodness

and Beauty in the Western Tradition. The conservatives,

starting with Edmund Burke in his critique of the French

Revolution, defended the old order on the basis of its beauty.

Wilson follows them in claiming that Beauty is central to the

soul’s (and the West’s) vision of reality.

This is the first of three episodes exploring themes from The

Vision of the Soul. In this episode, after giving an account of the

roots of liberalism and conservatism, and showing the emptiness of

liberal “freedom”, “equality”, and “critical thinking”, Wilson lays

out what he considers the six central insights of the Western

(Christian Platonist) tradition, culminating in the contemplation

of Being as our greatest excellence and happiness.

[1:14] The core message and themes of The Vision of the

Soul

[3:36] Liberalism as anti-culture

[8:15] Liberal freedom and equality are negative and

contradictory principles

[11:13] The self-perpetuating struggle against phantoms of

inequality

[14:15] The emptiness of contemporary conservatism exemplified

by the second Bush administration; recovering conservatism’s roots

as a literary movement

[18:53] Edmund Burke’s critique of the French Revolution and

utilitarian rationalism

[24:16] Modern intellectuals since Hobbes have wanted to make

reality less interesting and wonderful than it seems

[29:13] Problems with rationalism and critical thinking as they

are commonly understood

[32:16] The six fundamental insights of the Western tradition;

Christian Platonism

[37:15] Beauty's oldest and deepest definition: the splendor of truth

[41:05] The most excellent form of human life: contemplation of

Being, realized in happiness/salvation as an end with no further

ends beyond it

[46:44] The difference between intellect and

reason in relation to truth

Links

James Matthew Wilson https://www.jamesmatthewwilson.com/

The Vision of the Soul

https://www.amazon.com/Vision-Soul-Goodness-Western-Tradition/dp/0813229286

James Matthew Wilson on Twitter https://twitter.com/JMWSPT

