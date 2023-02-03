Home Business Priolo, the guarantees of Goi in view of the golden power
Priolo, the guarantees of Goi in view of the golden power

The process leading to the sale of the Isab refinery in Priolo, owned by the Russians of Lukoil to the Cypriot group Goi Energy, takes a big step forward. As it will be recalled, the closing of the transaction is scheduled for the end of March but in the meantime, yesterday the management of Goi Energy delivered the documents required for the purposes of the Golden Power to the offices of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers in coordination with the institutional subjects concerned (Office ad hoc, the Office for preparatory activities for the exercise of special powers, European cooperation, the study and analysis of investments in strategic sectors).

In particular, it is learned from sources close to the dossier, the group has provided the material requested with regard to the insurance on employment protection of the Priolo production site, in the industrial area of ​​Syracuse, and then with regard to the planned investments above all on the front of the tecological ransition and documents that aim to demonstrate the financial soundness of the purchasing group. An act that confirms the company’s willingness to proceed rapidly towards the closing. At this point the ball passes to the government.

On Tuesday, the CEO of Goi Energy Michael Bobrov met the president of the Sicilian Region Renato Schifani in Palermo. The top management of Goi Energy reaffirmed the continuity of the employment level and in the medium term also a green conversion plan. Schifani also referred to the approval of the golden power law decree: “It is an important result – he said – which manages to give further guarantees on the future of the Isab plant and on the protection of jobs”.

