Serie B play out, smoke bombs on the pitch and invasion of fans: Brescia-Cosenza suspended in the 97th minute, Calabrians safe

Brescia-Cosenzareturn match of the Serie B play-outwas suspended by the referee David Massa in the 97th minute – with a few seconds still to play – following the launch of smoke bombs on the pitch and the invasion of the pitch by the home fans. The match was 1-1, a result that decreed the salvation of the Calabrians – victorious 1-0 in the first leg – and the relegation of the swallows. Cosenza’s draw had arrived in the 95th minute with Meroni, after Gastaldello’s team had scored the opening goal with Bisoli in the 74th minute. The teams rushed back to the locker room as law enforcement tried to restore calm. After several minutes the players returned to the pitch waiting to figure out what to do, all while the police were deployed on the pitch. 30′ after the suspension, the referee whistled the end of the game with the Cosenza players who ran to celebrate their salvation under the sector where the Calabrian fans were.







