New design: wallstreetONLINE now presents itself with a thoroughly revised brand identity

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the stock exchange portal www.wallstreet-online.de, the operators have lent a hand in the past few months and visually revised the wallstreetONLINE brand. Thanks to the strong in-house expertise, the Smartbroker Holding AG team (until the change of name wallstreet:online AG, ISIN: DE000A2GS609, FSE: SB1) was able to complete the rebrush on time:

The wide-ranging financial platform is now presenting itself with a significantly rejuvenated design and a uniform brand identity on all channels – this includes not only the website and app, but also social media and the numerous newsletter offers from wallstreetONLINE. The most noticeable changes include a new logo and a more modern design, for which both a light mode and a dark mode were designed.

The community also benefits from the new design

The redesign was based on the core of the existing corporate design, but the original layout was cleaned up in many places. A few dynamic colors replace many different pastel shades. A strong petrol should support the content quality of the platform and its channels. A clear identification feature was also created with the word and figurative mark wallstreetONLINE.

In addition, a theme-based typeface ensures a clearer page structure and improved readability. The designers of the Smartbroker Group have developed two new fonts, one of which conveys the classic newspaper character and the other is intended to underline the digital character of the website. In addition to the actual stock exchange portal, the popular wallstreetONLINE forum also benefits from the numerous innovations.

Clear recognition value on all channels

However, the renovation presented today should not stop there: the Berliners have already announced further updates. After the individual channels of wallstreetONLINE were modernized and synchronized with each other in the first step, the future focus will be on user-friendliness.

Among other things, numerous innovations in the information architecture are planned. For example, the user interface should be cleaned up and interaction strengthened. Another focus will be on the further development of the apps for Android and iOS. A concrete schedule for the next steps is currently being drawn up.

Christian Wendrock-Prechtl, Managing Director CX, UX & Innovation, on the wallstreetONLINE rebrush: “With the rebrush presented today, we are putting high-quality content in the foreground and upgrading the wallstreetONLINE brand as a whole. When designing it, it was important to us to give the portal even more expressiveness and independence. All channels now have a clear recognition value. Our platforms appear tidier thanks to expressive colors and a reduction in shapes and styles. I am very pleased that we were able to successfully complete the first phase of renovation and would like to thank my team and everyone involved. wallstreetONLINE users can be excited: we still have a lot planned and are already working on the next improvements.”

About the Smartbroker Group:

Among other things, the Smartbroker Group operates the Smartbroker – a multi-award-winning next-generation broker who is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of classic brokers with the extremely favorable conditions of neo-brokers. The portfolio also includes the digital fund broker FondsDISCOUNT.de, while the group also operates four high-reach stock exchange portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page views, the group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries and maintains the largest financial community.