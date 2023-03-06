Home Health Serious head-on crash on the Autostrada del Sole in Borghetto Lodigiano: two 118 helicopters alerted. A1 closed. Even a six year old in the hospital
Health

Serious head-on crash on the Autostrada del Sole in Borghetto Lodigiano: two 118 helicopters alerted. A1 closed. Even a six year old in the hospital

by admin
Serious head-on crash on the Autostrada del Sole in Borghetto Lodigiano: two 118 helicopters alerted. A1 closed. Even a six year old in the hospital

breaking latest news / Center of Lodi

Sunday 05 March 2023

The accident shortly after 20.30, ambulances and medical vehicles on the spot

Serious head-on accident tonight a few minutes after 8.30 pm on the Autostrada del Sole in the municipality of Borghetto Lodigiano. Two 118 helicopters alerted, one from Como and one from Brescia.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, the crash took place at kilometer 33, lane South, at the point where a lane swap was planned due to work in progress.

On site the 118 with ambulances and medical vehicles, the firefighters from the commands of Lodi and Casale (volunteers) and the traffic police.

At least four people were injured, including a six-year-old boy, all taken to hospital in yellow code.

© breaking latest news

See also  Gianfranco Fiore died in a car accident, he was the familiar face of the Lega in Canavese

You may also like

Postal savings bonds, which are the best for...

Shipwreck of Cutro, Meloni: ‘Let us make the...

How to lower cholesterol without statins Tanta Salute

Papillomavirus: the vaccine that could make some types...

Good conversations are the key to everyday satisfaction

Usa: shooting party with 100 boys, 2 dead...

How to naturally lengthen your telomeres

“They made us go to war in cardboard...

How to train upper abs and lower abs...

How do I become happy(er)? According to science...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy