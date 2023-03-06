The accident shortly after 20.30, ambulances and medical vehicles on the spot

Serious head-on accident tonight a few minutes after 8.30 pm on the Autostrada del Sole in the municipality of Borghetto Lodigiano. Two 118 helicopters alerted, one from Como and one from Brescia.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, the crash took place at kilometer 33, lane South, at the point where a lane swap was planned due to work in progress.

On site the 118 with ambulances and medical vehicles, the firefighters from the commands of Lodi and Casale (volunteers) and the traffic police.