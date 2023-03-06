breaking latest news / Center of Lodi
Sunday 05 March 2023
The accident shortly after 20.30, ambulances and medical vehicles on the spot
Serious head-on accident tonight a few minutes after 8.30 pm on the Autostrada del Sole in the municipality of Borghetto Lodigiano. Two 118 helicopters alerted, one from Como and one from Brescia.
According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, the crash took place at kilometer 33, lane South, at the point where a lane swap was planned due to work in progress.
On site the 118 with ambulances and medical vehicles, the firefighters from the commands of Lodi and Casale (volunteers) and the traffic police.
At least four people were injured, including a six-year-old boy, all taken to hospital in yellow code.
© breaking latest news