Vladimir Jovanović's statement after the defeat of KK Igoke in Ljubljana | Sports
Vladimir Jovanović's statement after the defeat of KK Igoke in Ljubljana

Vladimir Jovanović's statement after the defeat of KK Igoke in Ljubljana

Igokea m:tel coach Vladimir Jovanović was visibly disappointed after the 10th consecutive defeat in the ABA league.

Source: Youtube/ Cedevita Olimpija TV

In Sunday’s 20th round of the regional competition, the “Igos” routinely lost to Cedevita Olimpija in Ljubljana – 83:73 (25:15, 24:22, 22:14, 12:22) in a meeting in which they showed that the most in the last quarter they have quality.

The head of the Aleksandrovcan profession Vladimir Jovanovic after another defeat, the 14th in the season in the ABA League, he first congratulated the host on the well-deserved triumph, and then briefly analyzed the match in “Stožice”.

“I congratulate the team of Cedevita Olimpija on the victory, they were in the lead from the first to the last minute and deservedly won. We again had ups and downs. In the last quarter and in some parts of the first half, we showed that we can play, to parry, to have quality, however, missed a zicer for 12 points, and it could have been 10, then a three-pointer from transition for 15 and then 20 points. I think that was the end of the game, although we showed character, which makes me happy. We went back to the game and we didn’t give up, that’s the way we should play, but In terms of basketball, a very bad shooting night for us. We had four 3-pointers at a poor percentage, and their phenomenal three-point shooting was the deciding factor in the end“, said Jovanovic and added:

“We turn around and look for our opportunities in the next matches, we are already preparing for the home game against FMP and I hope we will be better”.

After 20 games, Igokea m:tel is currently in 12th position in the table with a ratio of five wins and 14 losses and will continue the fight to the end to avoid the danger zone. On the other hand, the people of Ljubljana are in fourth place with 14 wins and remained in the game for the very top at the end of the regular part of the season.

See also  EU, flexibility on state aid to companies affected by the effects of the war

(mondo.ba)

