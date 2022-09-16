Not everyone knows that there is a food that absolutely should not be eaten raw, it can face serious health risks. Let’s find out what it is!

There are many foods that we bring to our tables, which can be eaten raw such as fruit, some vegetables, sliced ​​salami, but there are many others that should be consumed hard cooked.

Unfortunately, certain foods if eaten raw can be a real health problem. Today we will talk about frankfurters, which are often present in our fridge, many eat them raw, but what happens if we eat them without cooking them?

Don’t eat raw sausages: find out why

Many people in recent years have embraced the raw food philosophy, but it is important to pay attention, there are foods that should be eaten only after cooking them, because if they are eaten raw they can be a risk to human health.

The frankfurters are present in all the refrigerated counters of the supermarket, which are prepared with the waste of the processing. You can buy chicken, turkey, pork, mixed ones, lately we also find them with a cheese filling. These should be consumed only after cooking, but many prefer to eat them raw, in fact they are often the protagonists of dishes such as rice salad, or they are eaten like this.

The belief of many people is that since frankfurters are a precooked food, they can be eaten raw without any problem, but this is not quite correct, the reason is simple.

The frankfurters contain a bacterium, the listeria which is eliminated only by cooking, which is why frankfurters should not be eaten raw, but only after cooking. If you are unfamiliar with the Listeria bacterium, we will explain immediately what consequences it has! Recently some sausages have been withdrawn due to microbiological risk.

The bacterium Listeria monocytogenes it can be found in many raw foods, such as undercooked meats and raw vegetables, dairy products prepared with unpasteurized milk. However, the problem does not exist, because luckily this bacterium is eliminated with the pasteurization and cooking processes, which is why frankfurters should not be eaten raw.

The listeriosis causes diarrhea, fever, vomiting, nausea and muscle aches, in severe cases can cause, sepsis, meningitisbut also death especially in elderly, newborn or very frail subjects.

If you notice on the packaging of the sausages there is indicated: “Consume after cooking”.