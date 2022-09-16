Due to the sluggish smartphone market, Display Supply Chain Consultant (DSCC), a display supply chain consultancy, estimates that this year (2022) foldable smartphone shipments will increase by 94% year-on-year, which is 6% lower than the original expectation (downward revision).

DSCC released a survey report on the 15th, stating that due to the downturn in the smartphone market, the global shipments of folding smartphones in 2022 are estimated to be 15.3 million units, an annual increase of 94%, but revised down by 6% from the original estimate. Shipments were also revised down 17% from the original estimate to 20.5 million units, a 34% annual increase.

DSCC pointed out that the panel shipments for folding smartphones in 2022 will be revised down by 12% from the original estimate to 17.7 million units, which will increase by 77% from 2021 (10 million units), and the estimated shipments in 2023 will also decrease 17% to 23.7 million pieces, an annual increase of 34%.

Samsung’s new folding machine pre-orders are booming, South Korea’s orders are better than the previous generation and S22

Japanese website iPhone Mania reported that whistleblower Anthony posted on Twitter on August 24 that Samsung’s new folding smartphone Galaxy Z Flip 4/Fold 4 had 970,000 pre-orders in the South Korean market for 6 days, and the first week of pre-orders was excellent. Available on Galaxy Z Flip 3/Fold 3 and Galaxy S22 series models.

In terms of models, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 accounts for 35%, and the Z Flip 4 accounts for 65%.

(This article is reproduced with permission from MoneyDJ News; the source of the first image: Science and Technology News)

