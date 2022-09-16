After Serena Williams lost in the third round of the US Open, the player’s career chapter officially came to an end, and the legendary 41-year-old men’s tennis player Roger Federer announced his retirement on Instagram yesterday without warning, and will usher in the end of his career in next week’s Laver Cup. War; the statement pointed out that the injuries suffered in the past three years have become the main reason for retirement.

“I’ve been challenged by injuries and surgeries for the past three years and I’ve been trying to get back to 100 per cent, but I also know what my body is capable of and what the limits are, and the message it’s given me lately is very clear – I’ve 41 years old. Having played more than 1,500 matches in 24 years, tennis has been more generous to me than I thought, and now I know it’s time to say goodbye to tennis.” Roger Federer, Wimbledon semi-finalist since 2021 After being eliminated in straight sets, he announced that he would undergo knee surgery in August of the same year, and it was his second knee surgery in two years.

Roger Federer holds 20 Grand Slam Gold Cups, behind only Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21), and is No. 1 in the world for 310 consecutive weeks in his career, including a record 237 weeks, with a career total of $130 million (excluding endorsement deals with brands such as Uniqlo, Mercedes-Benz and Rolex).

Roger Federer will have the final battle of his career in the Laver Cup from September 23rd to 25th. Djokovic, Nadal and Andy Murray, who have been fighting together for many years, will all participate in the competition. The two teams each sent six outstanding players, fans must pay attention.