An expense that affects the monthly budget is certainly the condominium expense. But which trick to use to pay less?

Among the many expenses that a family has to bear, condominium expenses have a very significant impact on the budget of Italian families. As reported by Anaci (National Association of Italian Condominium Administrators), 75% of Italian citizens will suffer increases due to the energy crisis. An article published in Money offers ideas for save on condominium expenses and it is worth summarizing it to understand how to contain costs in the coming months.

The first very important step to follow carefully is to choose the condominium administrator well. The figure of the Administrator is essential to avoid having to incur absurd condominium expenses. Always contact a professional who can propose advantageous solutions and at the same time don’t charge too much. It could be a complicated choice to find the right compromise between professionalism and honest fees.

Pay less condominium expenses, here’s how

Another important expense, within the condominium expenses is the cleaning of common areas, for some condominiums, even at the turn of the stairs only. Entrusting the work to a cleaning company means spending a lot when in reality, you do he could organize, taking care of it personally, taking turns: each family assumes responsibility for the stairwell, if we are talking about small condominiums or, differently, each family takes care of its own landing and the part of the stairs that goes from the lower floor to its own, with a precise and shared calendar. If you have large external common areas, it is advisable to share the cleaning with another family, always taking turns and always with a precise timetable.

To save on condominium expenses, it is essential to make some energy efficiency works for which a 65% deduction is foreseen for the energy requalification of buildings. The increase in costs in the coming months is mainly linked to electricity and gas and therefore trying to reduce costs is certainly the best strategy for spending less. A good solution to save on home expenses is definitely that of propose a shared internet connection between the condominiums, allowing you to significantly reduce costs. The solution may not be successful if, in your condominium, there are more elderly people than young people who are not interested in this type of proposal but it is legitimate to ask.

Especially in apartment buildings where central heating is provided, it is good evaluate the offer regarding electricity and gas and compare it with others because, if the existing offer was stipulated decades ago, it could prove disadvantageous. The best thing to do would be to switch to the free market, choosing a fixed-price promotion and trying to keep costs as low as possible even in the long run.