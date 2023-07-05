Setting an example against cancer – nationwide participation in the NAKO health study on …

NAKO Health Studies

The run of the National Center for Tumor Diseases Heidelberg (NCT) will take place from July 7th to 9th, 2023, in which people on seven continents can take part. The aim of the initiative is on the one hand to run 100,000 kilometers, but above all to sensitize people to the widespread disease of cancer and research into it.

“It is the first time that the multi-centre NAKO health study can take part in such a campaign as a whole,” informs Dr. Kathrin Günther, spokeswoman for the NAKO study center managers and responsible for the study center in Bremen. “Participation is not associated with being in a certain place, but every runner can run any number of kilometers anywhere and at any time. The NAKO team is made up of various NAKO colleagues from the 26th member organization of the NAKO association together: together and yet independent of location.”

Cancer is one of the widespread diseases that are the research focus of the population-based NAKO long-term study. “NAKO wants to contribute to a better understanding of the development of major widespread diseases, including cancer, in order to improve prevention, early detection and treatment in Germany,” summarizes Nicole Kulawinski, coordinator of the BioMaterialBank Heidelberg, tumor tissue bank NAKO, Heidelberg University Hospital. “A centralized NAKO tumor tissue bank (TGB) was set up especially for this purpose, which is affiliated with the tissue bank of the NCT. The TGB collects, validates, documents and stores existing tumor tissue samples from study participants with cancer and makes them available for further research projects. In particular through the subsequent linking of the bio sample data with the epidemiological data of the NAKO, the TGB is of great benefit for cancer research and thus proves the potential of epidemiologically networked biobanking”.

The NAKO participants can also – whether in their city or on vacation – join the NAKO team and add the kilometers they have run.

