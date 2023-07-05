‘Goal Hitters’ Streaming Fighter, 2-1 victory over the Avengers… Super League promotion

(Source = SBS ‘Goal Hitters’ capture)

Streaming Fighter beats the Avengers and heads to the Super League.

In the SBS ‘goal hitters’ broadcast on the 5th, a fierce promotion battle was held between the Avengers and Streaming Fighters (hereinafter referred to as ‘smingpa’).

On this day, the two teams fought fiercely as they fought over promotion and relegation. In particular, attention was focused on the fact that it was a meeting between the original team and the new team.

The Avengers took the lead in the game, showing solid basic skills with the strength of the Wonnyeom team. He continued to attack, threatening Shimingpa’s goal, but the opening goal came from Shimingpa. In the 6th minute of the first half, the main character was Kangmi. Shim Eutteum’s kick-in was scored by Kangmi in the box and took a 1-0 lead.

Starting from this goal, Smingpa hit and climbed with terrifying momentum, threatening the goal of the Avengers. However, the Avengers defended thoroughly and did not allow any more runs, and the first half ended 1-0.

Entering the second half, the Avengers’ tenacity for the equalizer intensified. He intensively attacked the goal of the swimmer, but was blocked every time by the super save of the goal keeper Iljuarter.

However, a goal was scored in the 5th minute of the second half. The main character was Lee Eun-hyung of The Avengers. Seung-Hye Kim’s kick-in was defended by Eun-Hyung Lee, who was guarding the goal, and the match returned to a 1-1 balance.

A goal was scored in the 8th minute of the second half. He was a sprinter. Gavengers’ goalkeeper Kang Min-kyung took care of Shim Eu-tteum’s kick-in, but Kang-mi handled the ball that flowed out in the process and took a 2-1 lead again.

The Gavengers struggled for an equalizer, but no more goals were scored and the game ended in a 2-1 win for the Smingpas.

As a result, Smingpa was promoted to the Super League within 5 months of its founding, and the defeated Gavengers were relegated to the Challenge League.

Meanwhile, next week, an all-star game will be held in front of 1,300 spectators.

