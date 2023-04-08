news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PADUA, 08 APR – The general manager of the Padua healthcare company, Giuseppe Dal Ben, is responding to the controversies that for weeks have focused on the new public center for gender dysphoria (sex change) in Veneto. The main theme is the possibility or not of freezing female oocytes. “Women who intend to become men – says Dal Ben to ANSA – do not freeze any oocytes, at least in the Veneto region. The news that has appeared in the press appears to be devoid of any foundation. The only patients who can freeze their own oocytes, to preserve fertility, are those in oncological treatment”.



The new structure, heir to the Andrology Center already created in 2009 in Padua, is completing the bureaucratic and organizational phase, and – announces Dal Bene – “could be fully operational by the summer”.’ Then another clarification on the choice adopted by the Region, which is also the subject of criticism on the political front: “We clarify that the services provided by the Center are mandatory by law, included in the Lea, the essential levels of assistance. If we did not provide them, it could be undertaken from patients a judicial action and we should do it forcibly”. (HANDLE).

