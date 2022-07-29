Represented by NIJIGEN and developed by the independent game R&D team S-GAME, the dark action game “Shadow Blade: The Convict” announced that it will hold a paid test of “Cry of the Strings” on August 18, and will be held on July 29. Recruitment for this test will begin on August 11th.

This is the first time that the production team of the “Shadow Blade” series has been released to the world. In the first global test in February, it was warmly praised by the entrants, and this test will further unlock more plot stories. , open a new map level, and unlock a number of operable characters, the wonderful and rich game content will bring a new shocking feeling to the entrants.

This paid test for file deletion will be launched on PC, Android and iOS (Test Flight) platforms. Only Android platform is open for paid testing and supports account interoperability across all platforms. At the same time, all the stored value during the test period will be double rewarded during the official public test.

The perfect combination of martial arts and dark art, a martial arts world full of grievances and hatreds, a mysterious and eerie shadow-realm martial arts

“Shadow Blade: Convict” is an action game in a dark overhead world, with a high-speed and refreshing combo action system, and an immersive ink style. Players will become a member of the “organization” and embark on a long road to crack the most A dark puzzle.

In this beta version, four chapters of the main storyline will be opened for entrants to experience. They can explore and fight in hundreds of intricate scenes. The strange mystery of the shadow realm is about to kick off!

Swords, lights, swords and shadows, the strings and sounds cut through the murderous intention, and the three operable characters exhibit their own characteristics

In this test, “Shadow Blade: The Convict” will open up three playable characters with different styles for the entrants to choose.

The protagonist of the series “Rain Blood” and “Shadow Blade” is the youngest messenger in the “Organization”. The white hair, black clothes, and red cloak are his signature shapes. Soul has two transfer styles, “Jueying” and “blazing blade”. “Juying” attacks with ghostly movement, and can avoid the enemy’s attack while attacking, allowing players to shoot more flexibly; and “blazing”. Blade” is to attack the enemy through staunch moves, with a wide range of skills and high damage yield, it can be said to be the easiest occupation to learn.

Mu Xiaokui is talented, intelligent and full of vitality. As the young master of the “organization”, although he is still young and petite, he already has the prestige and courage to rule over the masters under him. Mu Xiaokui directed the personal guard Jade Demon and Iron Ghost to attack the enemy through the sword in his hand. The “Yu Linglong” style has powerful armor-piercing and output capabilities, is very good at aerial combat, and has an excellent fighting feel; while the “Iron Princess” can deliver dizzying heavy punches, with strong survivability, it can bring The refreshing feeling of punching to the flesh.

“Organization” Oni – Stringer is the character who debuted in this test. As the second female playable character, Stringer has both charm and cool beauty. The two roles of the stringer are black and white. The dark style “Magic String” is a dark warlock who controls, weakens, and attacks from a distance; while the red and white “Holy Sound” is an auxiliary positioning. As the only remote output character in this game, the long-awaited entrants will be able to explore the experience in this test.

Brilliant oriental paintings depict three-dimensional scenes, creating an awesome experience for hybrid 2D games

All the levels tested in this test use the special design of dynamic 2D, which directly displays traditional and gorgeous oriental paintings in 3D space, creating a world of rivers and lakes with complex terrain, jumping traps, hidden treasure chests and surprise branches. Explore in depth. In terms of combat, character combat mixes skeletal animation and traditional Japanese animation, and some are directly produced using full-screen traditional frame-by-frame hand-drawn animation, showing a high-speed and smooth combat experience and bringing an extremely smooth gaming experience to the entrants.

Greed, hatred and hatred spread infinitely, and the fire of desire engulfed the whole river and lake

Where there are people, there will be rivers and lakes, and those who will never be absent from the rivers and lakes are those who are mad, infatuated, love and hate. In the story of “Shadow Blade: The Convict”, those desires, hatreds and distorted loves are infinitely magnified, causing huge waves in the rivers and lakes.

This test will open up four chapters of “Deadly Love”, “Forbidden Law and Illegal”, “Mother’s Blood and Tears” and “Black and White Righteous Way”, the distorted love that can’t be sought, the huge obsession that extends infinitely, the hatred that has been suppressed for many years, A dormant conspiracy… One after another, the tangled and profound stories are fascinating.

The murderous transformation technology that should have been eliminated is now in the arena, and who has obtained it? Massacres broke out in Tangmen, Hongye Temple, and Emei one after another, and the Righteous Path Alliance fell into crisis in the Falling Star Plain. Who is the man in white behind the scenes? What does the mysterious five-knowing command represent? What are they trying to do with this trick? And martial arts, institutions, and thaumaturgy complement each other here, and countless mysteries are waiting to be revealed by those who enter the game.

“Shadow Blade: The Convict” “Xin Yin Cry” Paid Recruitment Event Starts!

After the first small-scale test of “Shadow Blade: Conviction”, it has been well received and affirmed by a large number of players. At present, the paid test for deleting files of “Xian Yin Cry” is about to start, and the recruitment activities are hot online!

【Recruitment Information】

Recruitment time: July 29, 2022 12:00 (UTC+8) to August 11, 2022 12:00 (UTC+8)

■Number of recruits: 50,000 people worldwide

◆PC, Android total 40,000 people

◆iOS Testflight version 10,000 people

■Test version and specifications: PC/Android/iOS

＜PC＞

Recommended equipment: Windows 10, Intel Core i5 or equivalent processor, 8G memory, discrete graphics card NVIDIA GTX 560 or above.

＜iOS＞

Recommended equipment: iOS 13.0 or later, iPhone 8 or later, with 10 GB or more of storage space reserved.

＜Android＞

Recommended equipment: Version 5.0 or later, 4GB or more system memory, and 10 GB or more free storage space reserved.

【Reservation for wellness activities】

■ Activity time: 2022/07/29 12:00 (UTC + 8) – 2022/08/11 12:00 (UTC + 8)

■Event Rewards:

◆”Shadow Blade: The Sinner” Limited Collection Album*5

◆1000 points MyCard stored value card*10

■Activity method:

Follow and like “Shadow Blade: Convicted” official Facebook fan group or twitter (@YamaReJP) and retweet the designated post to participate in the lucky draw.