Health

by admin
And fibroid tumor only discovered thanks to a second medical opinion. IS Sharon Stone to tell a new chapter of his complex and traumatic health events. The 64-year-old star of Basic Instinct chose Instagram to explain that later the removal of some benign tumors e cerebral hemorrhage had in 2001 now it’s the turn of “a large fibroid tumor “ benign but still needs to be removed. The actress claimed that she is fine and that you will need at least one month of post-operative recovery.

But it is the consideration that accompanies the discovery of this tumor form that has essentially made “news“. Yeah, because Stone learned of the tumor only thanks to a second medical opinion and this scientific inaccuracy experienced on his own skin has heralded it to the four winds. “If you are worried about your body changes always seek a second opinion, it can save your life”, Urged the actress. “I’ve just had it another misdiagnosis and immediately a wrong medical procedure”.

In 2001, the Hollywood diva had been operated on for two other benign tumors, but even that time the medical opinions were conflictingindeed the first opinion (and even a second) had given it up for dead that is cancer patient, then suddenly the positive tests ended and the tumors turned out to be benign. In the same year he came affected by cerebral hemorrhage and the surgeons had to operate on her to reconstruct a vertebral artery.

