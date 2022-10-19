She goes to the doctor with an eye discomfort, discovers 23 contact lenses. It happened in England and the story was reported by Business Insider. A patient in her 70s, who wore daily contact lenses, arrived at the hospital saying she felt there was something in her eye that she couldn’t get out. Though her vision was blurred, it was her pain that bothered her most.

The intervention of the doctor

The doctor then initially uses an anesthetic and a yellow spot to identify any scratches or foreign bodies. But he can’t see anything on the cornea from the initial exam, so he manually pulls the lower and upper lids to see if there was anything in the upper or lower fornix. He then uses an instrument called an eyelid speculum, which holds both the upper and lower eyelids open at the same time for a longer period of time, so that he can freely use his hands to find out what was happening.

Eyes, dive but no contact lenses: the danger lies in the bacteria

“From the Guinness Book of Records”

When he asks her to look down, she sees the edges of a pair of contact lenses sticking together. Pulling them out, she feels like he can see even more and asks his assistant to pick up the phone to record the removal. V.he then had a huge patch of dark purple contact lenses attached to his eye. There were many contact lenses, from the Guinness Book of Records. In nearly 20 years of practice, she had never seen anything like it.