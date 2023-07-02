Home » she is alive and well. “Tracked in her car”
Health

she is alive and well. “Tracked in her car”

by admin
she is alive and well. “Tracked in her car”

She was found alive and doing well Brenda Cuomo, 23 year old from Pellezzano (Salerno) of whom traces had been lost since Friday evening. The girl was tracked down in Naples, aboard her car, as part of the joint search services activated by the Carabinieri and the State Police.

The girl’s family members, who had filed the voluntary removal report on the evening of Friday 30 June at the Salerno Mercatello Carabinieri station, were immediately informed of the young woman’s discovery.

Brenda Cuomo disappeared in Salerno: the 23-year-old left the house without a cell phone

Mother’s desperate appeal

Two posts a few hours apart, two desperate appeals to her daughter had been launched by Brenda’s mother. “I just need to hear your voice! Please my soul do not leave me like this! Let’s sort everything out together as always… call me, I beg you!!!”, wrote her mother, Monica Iannicelli, on her Facebook profile last night; a few hours earlier the woman had written «My heart I just want to wake up….go back to mum please!! Help me!”.

The appeals of the mother were joined by the mayor of Pellezzano, Francesco Morra, who through the social channels of the Municipality asked “anyone who was informed” to “contact the numbers 089568173 and 3421711170”. Meanwhile, the search for the girl continues, with the investigations entrusted to the Carabinieri of the San Severino Mercato company. A report came about the presence of the girl on Friday evening in Montoro, a municipality in the province of Avellino but bordering that of Salerno and not far from Pellezzano itself, where a festival was in progress; however, the report did not receive any response.

See also  Scudetto to Napoli, the party to Maradona. Photo

Read the full article
are Leggo.it

You may also like

Lyme disease cases in Germany – the incidence...

Presidential Candidate Proposes 20,000 Euro Scholarship to Tackle...

F1 GP Austria, Verstappen wins on Leclerc and...

The Need for Specialization in General Medicine and...

DRF Luftrettung celebrates its anniversary year / open...

I BRING – Greetings – News – CANADA

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Healthy diet and exercise but not losing weight?...

The Ultimate Guide on How to Lose 1...

Longer and more complicated than expected

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy