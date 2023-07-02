she is alive and well. “Tracked in her car”

She was found alive and doing well Brenda Cuomo, 23 year old from Pellezzano (Salerno) of whom traces had been lost since Friday evening. The girl was tracked down in Naples, aboard her car, as part of the joint search services activated by the Carabinieri and the State Police.

The girl’s family members, who had filed the voluntary removal report on the evening of Friday 30 June at the Salerno Mercatello Carabinieri station, were immediately informed of the young woman’s discovery.

Mother’s desperate appeal

Two posts a few hours apart, two desperate appeals to her daughter had been launched by Brenda’s mother. “I just need to hear your voice! Please my soul do not leave me like this! Let’s sort everything out together as always… call me, I beg you!!!”, wrote her mother, Monica Iannicelli, on her Facebook profile last night; a few hours earlier the woman had written «My heart I just want to wake up….go back to mum please!! Help me!”.

The appeals of the mother were joined by the mayor of Pellezzano, Francesco Morra, who through the social channels of the Municipality asked “anyone who was informed” to “contact the numbers 089568173 and 3421711170”. Meanwhile, the search for the girl continues, with the investigations entrusted to the Carabinieri of the San Severino Mercato company. A report came about the presence of the girl on Friday evening in Montoro, a municipality in the province of Avellino but bordering that of Salerno and not far from Pellezzano itself, where a festival was in progress; however, the report did not receive any response.

