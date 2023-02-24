asked the process for the medico of the emergency room of the San Donà di Piave hospital which he discharged Deborah Berto, the 45-year-old from Torre di Mosto who complained of chest pain. The woman was struck down a few days later by heart attack. At the conclusion of the preliminary investigations, the public prosecutor of the Venice prosecutor, Federica Baccaglini, requested the indictment, on the hypothesis of the crime of manslaughter, for the doctor in the emergency room of the San Donà di Piave hospital of the Asl 4 Veneto Orientale who had discharged Debora Berto who later died: it is GB, 36 years old, residing in the historic center of Venice.

The 45-year-old died of “cardio-respiratory arrest following acute myocardial infarction induced by thrombosis of the anterior descending coronary artery” to quote the request, found by the investigating judge, Daniela Defazio. The preliminary hearing of the trial has been set for July 10th. The victim, we recall, on December 11, 2020, had accessed the San Donà Emergency Room complaining of chest and arm pain. The doctor would not have performed the laboratory and instrumental tests. Exams that according to the prosecutor “would have allowed, with a high probability, to diagnose an acute coronary syndrome: the early diagnosis of a heart attack would have allowed immediate hospitalization with the execution of a primary angioplasty procedure which would have allowed, with a high probability criterion, avoid death”.

Instead, on 16 December at 12.45, Debora Berto suffered an illness while she was at home, collapsing on a table. Despite the immediate help of her son and her husband Mirko, who was in her house and gave her cardiac massage until the Suem ambulance arrived, there was nothing they could do for her forty-five year old. The family immediately reported omissions and contacted Studio3A-Valore.