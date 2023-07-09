SHOCK VIDEO of soldiers filming their end; STRONG IMAGES! » ILMETEO.it

UKRAINE WAR: SHOCK VIDEO of soldiers filming their demise; STRONG IMAGES!

A dramatic document on the fighting in Ukraine. A unit of soldiers from Kiev begins the roundup of one of the groves where the Russian soldiers are hidden, who remain in cannon-proof underground shelters. The Ukrainian infantrymen are accompanied by an armored vehicle, study the situation and then enter the trees. But the Russians are lurking there. GoPro camera films how Ukrainians are shot one after another. The man wearing the camera is also injured: he tries to resist and continues to shoot, suffering from the pain. Then it collapses and only darkness remains. Video REPUBLIC up.

