Maximums touch 37 degrees, Monday and Tuesday the hottest days – Piedmont

On Tuesday evening, new thunderstorms and a slight drop in temperatures

(ANSA) – TURIN, JULY 09 – Highs almost everywhere at 34-35 degrees, at hilly or plain altitudes, in Piedmont, with peaks close to 37 degrees and a high humidity rate, equal to 60% in Turin. The network of Arpa stations recorded today a peak of 36.6 in Sezzadio, in the Alessandria area; 35 degrees in the city of Alessandria, 34.1 in the center of Turin, 33.9 in Cameri (Novara).



The two hottest days in this African heat wave should be – according to Arpa forecasts – tomorrow, when highs of 40 degrees will be perceived, and Tuesday.



The increase in minimum temperatures – adds Arpa – “will hinder the physiological recovery at night, increasing the conditions of physical discomfort”. On Tuesday evening “the approach of a perturbation from the British Isles will bring new thunderstorms to the Alps and a drop in maximum temperatures”.



With this meteorological scenario, the heat wave forecast bulletins of Arpa Piemonte “highlight an alarm situation and great caution until Tuesday in the Piedmontese capital and the region”. (HANDLE).



