Santanchè, Boccia (Pd): “Me at Twiga? Something false and never happened”

Francesco Boccia, Pd group leader in the Senate

The leader of the Pd Boccia: “I have already taken legal action for The paper”

“I’ve already taken legal action for The paper. I have nothing to add about something false and never happened”. So the leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate Francesco Boccia comment with Affaritaliani.it what the newspaper wrote this morning The paper who, after yesterday’s sentence by Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè in the Senate (“those who criticize me come to Twiga”) alluded to the “very tanned” Boccia.

“I do not deal with gossip and more low-levelif you want, let’s talk about the minimum wage that the government continues to reject and about autonomy given that we are currently working on the amendments in the Senate to stop Calderoli’s split Italy project ”, concludes the president of the senators of the Democratic Party asked by telephone.

