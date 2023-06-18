Shocking manifesto for the rented uterus: Pride’s last disfigurement on the crucifix

Among the ten cities that yesterday hosted i Pride there is also Torino, which has not received the patronage of the region as has already happened in Rome and Milan. The Piedmontese capital is one of the most active squares but as often happens, the demonstration has turned into the usual tool of denigration and offense. If the Lgbtq community demands respect for its ideas and its battles, at the same time it appears to be completely incapable of giving it, as demonstrated by the Turin fashion show, where behind the mayor, who walked in the front row complete with a tricolor band, a poster has appeared mocking the Christian religionoffending one of its most sacred symbols, the crucifix.
It was displayed by a middle-aged man, who held the placard in one hand “born a fag” and in the other the image of a pregnant woman, completely naked and crucified, which many will remember having been the cover of a well-known weekly in favor of abortion in 1975. But it was not just any person who exhibited the placard, but a member of the council majority of the Municipality of Turin.A call to abortion, but also tosurrogate uterus, which this government fights because it is contrary to any value and demeaning for women, which is instead invoked by the Lgbtq community which invokes the right to parenthood. Many slogans in favor of the uterus for rent during Pride, a term which however is sweetened and called Gpa (pregnancy for others) by its supporters, eager to water down with a softer term what this practice really entails.
“The Turin pride is confirmed as a stage to give visibility to the worst offensive provocations towards the common religious sensitivity for the sole purpose of attacking the government and supporting the practice of surrogacy“, declares the Councilor for Social Policies of the Piedmont Region Maurice Brown. The commissioner then adds: “This time it is not a common demonstrator who exhibits the old cover of the Espresso which profanes the crucifixion, already confiscated at the time for contempt of religion, but the exponent of +Europa in the centre-left council majority in support of Stephen Lo Russowho paraded flaunting the offensive sign right next to the mayor and the vice president of the regional council, Daniele Valle“. An attempt at institutional legitimization by the exponents of the left, which the Region officially prevented by not offering sponsorship to the initiative, mindful of the “trappolone” hatched by the Lazio Region. “These are the messages we should honor with the institutional sponsorship of the region?” concluded Brown.