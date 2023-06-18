Shocking manifesto for the rented uterus: Pride’s last disfigurement on the crucifix

Among the ten cities that yesterday hosted i Pride there is also Torino, which has not received the patronage of the region as has already happened in Rome and Milan. The Piedmontese capital is one of the most active squares but as often happens, the demonstration has turned into the usual tool of denigration and offense. If the Lgbtq community demands respect for its ideas and its battles, at the same time it appears to be completely incapable of giving it, as demonstrated by the Turin fashion show, where behind the mayor, who walked in the front row complete with a tricolor band, a poster has appeared mocking the Christian religionoffending one of its most sacred symbols, the crucifix.

It was displayed by a middle-aged man, who held the placard in one hand “born a fag” and in the other the image of a pregnant woman, completely naked and crucified, which many will remember having been the cover of a well-known weekly in favor of abortion in 1975. But it was not just any person who exhibited the placard, but a member of the council majority of the Municipality of Turin.A call to abortion, but also tosurrogate uterus, which this government fights because it is contrary to any value and demeaning for women, which is instead invoked by the Lgbtq community which invokes the right to parenthood. Many slogans in favor of the uterus for rent during Pride, a term which however is sweetened and called Gpa (pregnancy for others) by its supporters, eager to water down with a softer term what this practice really entails.