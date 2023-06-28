Home » Shooting at the start in Monza for a new film
Health

Shooting at the start in Monza for a new film

by admin
Shooting at the start in Monza for a new film

If you see cameras around town in the next few days, it could be theirs. The young directors from Monza Stefano Scala e Simon Archdeacon have announced the start of filming for «Pot-Point Of Table», their new short film.

Filming in Monza

Shooting will take place on Saturday 1, Sunday 2 and Thursday 8 July 2023 in Monza and their «Sds Production» can boast a great cast for this film, which includes Matteo Curseri, Manuela Roppa, Ginevra and Leo Besozzi, Sergio Ciccolella and Beatrice Mariani.

The project will see the participation of Christian Morganti, who in addition to covering the role of producer, will also take care of the audio part as sound engineer of the short film. The direction of photography will be entrusted to Alessia Vitaglianowho will bring his sensitivity and creativity to this new experience on set.

If in other works the boys had looked to Fantasy, this time the film will offer a unique and fascinating look at the life of a family, through the unusual and engaging point of view of the table.

Festival e streaming

With «Pot-Point Of Table» Sds Productions opens the door to a new phase of its growth, in which it will focus on major projects destined for prestigious film festivals such as Berlin, Cannes and Venice.

«The production house demonstrates its commitment to reaching new heights in the national and international film scene», explain the directors after the success of the TV series «Next to Death», which obtained a preview at the Capitol cinema in October 2021 and a broadcast on digital terrestrial channel 16 and the film “ARTE” which won numerous awards.

See also  France, student stabs Spanish teacher to death - breaking latest news

Once completed, it will be presented at national and international festivals, with the aim of achieving wide distribution through major streaming platforms.

You may also like

Steps forward to strengthen general practitioners – Healthcare

Alcohol Cessation Hypnosis | dr Elmar Basse |...

Birth control pill, the expert sheds light on...

“Found unconscious.” Tour postponed

President Joe Biden uses CPAP machine for sleep...

The body found next to the dumpster belongs...

Statistics problems: “Heat as a cause of death...

Aerophobia, how to fight the fear of flying

Parkinson, are there any ways to slow the...

The BNL Italy Major Premier Padel 2023 presented...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy