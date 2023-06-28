Shooting at the start in Monza for a new film

If you see cameras around town in the next few days, it could be theirs. The young directors from Monza Stefano Scala e Simon Archdeacon have announced the start of filming for «Pot-Point Of Table», their new short film.

Filming in Monza

Shooting will take place on Saturday 1, Sunday 2 and Thursday 8 July 2023 in Monza and their «Sds Production» can boast a great cast for this film, which includes Matteo Curseri, Manuela Roppa, Ginevra and Leo Besozzi, Sergio Ciccolella and Beatrice Mariani.

The project will see the participation of Christian Morganti, who in addition to covering the role of producer, will also take care of the audio part as sound engineer of the short film. The direction of photography will be entrusted to Alessia Vitaglianowho will bring his sensitivity and creativity to this new experience on set.

If in other works the boys had looked to Fantasy, this time the film will offer a unique and fascinating look at the life of a family, through the unusual and engaging point of view of the table.

Festival e streaming

With «Pot-Point Of Table» Sds Productions opens the door to a new phase of its growth, in which it will focus on major projects destined for prestigious film festivals such as Berlin, Cannes and Venice.

«The production house demonstrates its commitment to reaching new heights in the national and international film scene», explain the directors after the success of the TV series «Next to Death», which obtained a preview at the Capitol cinema in October 2021 and a broadcast on digital terrestrial channel 16 and the film “ARTE” which won numerous awards.

Once completed, it will be presented at national and international festivals, with the aim of achieving wide distribution through major streaming platforms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

